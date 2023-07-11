Forensic psychological examination: Judge Tandyr was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a national guard to death

Forensic psychological examination confirmed that judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit to death National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a checkpoint in Kyiv on May 26, was intoxicated.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.
With the help of a forensic psychological examination, the investigation proved that the judge was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and was driving at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.
However, the investigation failed to establish the amount of alcohol in blood and urine taken from Tandyr. In the SBI, this is explained by the fact that the judge had "legal knowledge and professional skills" to hide traces of alcohol intoxication.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pretrial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the appeals court kept him in custody.
- Analyzes were forcibly taken at the court of Tandyr when 10 and 18 hours had passed since the accident. Urine — around 10 in the morning, when 10 hours have passed since the accident. Blood was taken from the judge by court order, it was around 6 p.m. Then the lawyers of the family of the deceased National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko suspected that the results of the alcohol tests would be negative. They believe that experts are under pressure.