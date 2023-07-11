Forensic psychological examination: Judge Tandyr was driving under the influence of alcohol when he hit a national guard to death

Forensic psychological examination confirmed that judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit to death National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a checkpoint in Kyiv on May 26, was intoxicated.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.

With the help of a forensic psychological examination, the investigation proved that the judge was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and was driving at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

However, the investigation failed to establish the amount of alcohol in blood and urine taken from Tandyr. In the SBI, this is explained by the fact that the judge had "legal knowledge and professional skills" to hide traces of alcohol intoxication.