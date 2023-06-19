The Court of Appeal kept the judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit to death a National Guardsman, in pretrial detention

The Court of Appeal of Kyiv upheld the preventive measure against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who on May 26 hit to death National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a roadblock. He will be in the pretrial detention center until July 21 without bail.

"Babel" correspondent Anna Mamonova reports this from the courtroom.

The father, brother and wife of a national guard are talking to a lawyer. «Babel'»