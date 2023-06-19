The Court of Appeal kept the judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit to death a National Guardsman, in pretrial detention

The Court of Appeal of Kyiv upheld the preventive measure against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who on May 26 hit to death National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko at a roadblock. He will be in the pretrial detention center until July 21 without bail.
"Babel" correspondent Anna Mamonova reports this from the courtroom.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr, with a Lexus ES35, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pre-trial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. However, Tandyrʼs lawyers believe that house arrest will be enough to ensure proper behavior of the defendant. They appealed.
- The State Bureau of Investigation has not yet released the results of Judge Tandyrʼs alcohol test. Analyzes were forcibly taken by the judge when 10 and 18 hours had passed since the accident. Urine — around ten in the morning, when 10 hours have passed since the accident. Blood was taken from the judge according to the court order, it was around 6 pm.