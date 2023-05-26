In Kyiv, a judge shot a National Guardsman to death at a roadblock

In Kyiv, a judge of the district court of the Kyiv region shot down a National Guardsman at a checkpoint at midnight on May 26. The soldier died of his injuries on the spot.

This is written by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"Babelʼs" sources in the law enforcement agencies said that they are talking about the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr. An unfinished bottle of whiskey was found in his car.

Oleksiy Tandyr Макарівський районний суд

The judge has already been detained. After the accident, the law enforcement officers saw signs of intoxication in him, but he refused to undergo an examination. Therefore, now they are trying to forcibly take biological samples from him.

The prosecutorʼs office reported that the incident took place on Beresteisky prospect. The judge drove a Lexus ES350. Violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of a person, is being investigated (Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code). The judge faces up to 10 years in prison.

The issue of notification of suspicion and appeal to the High Council of Justice, which can give consent to Tandyrʼs detention, is being resolved.