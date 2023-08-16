The wife of the national guardsman who was hit refused the money sent to her by the family of judge Tandyr

The wife of the National Guardsman (who was hit at the checkpoint) Anna Bondarenko found anonymous transfers on her account from the family of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit the soldier. She promises to return these funds in the near future.
Anna told about this for the "Babel" material, which describes the detailed reconstruction of the accident and the investigation after it.
During the court session, Tandyr said that he was ready to help the Bondarenko family with money. For example, his wife anonymously transferred some amount of money to Anna Bondarenkoʼs account. In a comment to "Babel", Anna says that her bank card received four anonymous transfers on May 30 and June 1. The total amount is 18 thousand hryvnias. After learning that they might be from the Tandyr family, Anna decided to return them to the judgeʼs lawyers.
"I need only one thing — for Tandyr to be sentenced. He killed Vadym, and ruined our life," noted Anna.
At the end of June, Tandyrʼs wife Lyudmila called Anna and offered to meet without lawyers and witnesses to hand over the money to her, but the widow refused.
- On May 26, the head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pretrial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal kept him in custody. On July 17, the court left the preventive measure in force. The judge will be in the pre-trial detention center until August 26, 2023.
- On August 3, SBI completed the investigation. The investigation stated that it had collected enough evidence that Tandyr was drunk at the time of the accident, despite the fact that he did not submit biological samples in time. For this purpose, 18 examinations were conducted, including forensic, chemical, technical and other examinations. The investigation also confirmed that the judge violated the rules and exceeded the speed limit. Now he faces 10 years in prison.