The wife of the national guardsman who was hit refused the money sent to her by the family of judge Tandyr

The wife of the National Guardsman (who was hit at the checkpoint) Anna Bondarenko found anonymous transfers on her account from the family of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who hit the soldier. She promises to return these funds in the near future.

Anna told about this for the "Babel" material, which describes the detailed reconstruction of the accident and the investigation after it.

During the court session, Tandyr said that he was ready to help the Bondarenko family with money. For example, his wife anonymously transferred some amount of money to Anna Bondarenkoʼs account. In a comment to "Babel", Anna says that her bank card received four anonymous transfers on May 30 and June 1. The total amount is 18 thousand hryvnias. After learning that they might be from the Tandyr family, Anna decided to return them to the judgeʼs lawyers.

"I need only one thing — for Tandyr to be sentenced. He killed Vadym, and ruined our life," noted Anna.

At the end of June, Tandyrʼs wife Lyudmila called Anna and offered to meet without lawyers and witnesses to hand over the money to her, but the widow refused.