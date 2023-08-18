General Staff: 33 clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian army over the past day. The situation at the frontline

During the past day, 33 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. Russia lost 460 invaders, three tanks and 12 armored fighting vehicles over the past day.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Russians launched an unsuccessful offensive in the Sinkivka area (Kharkiv region), and on the Lyman — in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Terni, Yampol and Siversk (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers also unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Bohdanivka and Bila Hora (Donetsk region). The enemy is not successful in the area of Keramik settlement (Donetsk region) either.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian fighters hold back the advance of Russian troops near Maryinka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). They do not allow the occupiers to regain their lost position in the area of Urozhaine (Donetsk region) and Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

Over the past 24 hours, aviation has carried out seven strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and two on anti-aircraft missile complexes. The Ukrainian military destroyed two enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters and four reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Units of missile forces and artillery hit four artillery units in firing positions, two ammunition depots and the enemyʼs EW station.