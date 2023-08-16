The Defense Forces liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine regained control over the village of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar.

Now the Ukrainian military is entrenched at the borders. Offensive actions continue.

The day before, there were fierce battles in Urozhaine. Then Ukrainian soldiers managed to enter the territory of the settlement and evacuate three people.

It was there on the banks of the Mokri Yaly River that the Russian troops were encamped. The Armed Forces began storming these positions on August 8.