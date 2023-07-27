The defense forces liberated the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region

The defense forces liberated the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk region. The video was published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

One of the soldiers said that the village was liberated by the 35th separate brigade of marines and the Arey volunteer battalion.

The day before, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a sweep of the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region; there was a battle with paratroopers.

During the clearing of the settlement, a group of the SOF of Ukraine discovered the staff documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th Parachute Regiment of the Russian Federation. Also, in the phone of one of the eliminated occupiers, they found a list with the recorded considerable losses of this unit.

It was important for the Ukrainian defenders to de-occupy Staromayorske because ahead of them was a stronghold of the Russian military in the Berdyansk direction — Staromlynivka.