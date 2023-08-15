It was possible to evacuate three elderly people from Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. There are battles going on

Fierce fighting continues in the village of Urozhayne in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian fighters managed to enter the territory of the settlement and evacuate three people.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, heavy shelling continues in the village, and hostilities have not actually stopped, so there is no question of carrying out stabilization measures at the moment.

Kyrylenko noted that by February 24, 2022, up to five hundred people lived in Urozhany.

"From the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Urozhany, three people were first evacuated. It is even difficult for me to convey how they could be there, hiding; of course, they were in basements. We are talking about elderly people," Kyrylenko said.