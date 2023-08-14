The Ministry of Defense informed about successes in the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk region

Fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have some success in Urozhaine (Donetsk region) in the south. The defenders are leading an offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

"This week, fighting continued in the village of Urozhane, there are certain successes," noted the deputy minister.

In the village of Urozhaine, there was an encampment of Russian troops on the banks of the Mokri Yaly River. The Defense Forces stormed the area on August 8, and already on August 12 and 13 there were reports that the Russian army began to retreat.

In addition, Malyar reported that Ukrainian fighters had some successes south and southeast of Staromayorske. There they are fixed in certain areas.