The Defense Forces shot down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On the morning of August 17, the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" in the direction of Bakhmut.
This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.
He thanked the anti-aircraft missile unit for the destruction of the enemy helicopter.
The Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" is armed to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. It can perform the functions of a command vehicle and coordinate battle groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.
- The previous Russian Ka-52 was shot down near Bakhmut on August 14. Before that, such a helicopter was shot down on August 7 in the area of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia by fighters of the 47th brigade. Earlier, the Ka-52 was shot down by marines on July 25.