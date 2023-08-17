The Defense Forces shot down another Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On the morning of August 17, the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" in the direction of Bakhmut.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

He thanked the anti-aircraft missile unit for the destruction of the enemy helicopter.

The Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" is armed to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. It can perform the functions of a command vehicle and coordinate battle groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.