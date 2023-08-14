Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Bakhmut

On the morning of August 14, in the Donetsk region in the direction of Bakhmut, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.
The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.
The Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" is armed to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.
- The last time such a helicopter was shot down on August 7 in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region) by fighters of the 47th brigade. Before that, the Ka-52 was shot down by marines on July 25.