Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Bakhmut

On the morning of August 14, in the Donetsk region in the direction of Bakhmut, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" is armed to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.