Ukrainian marines shot down a Russian Ka-52

Fighters of the 38th Marine Brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the morning of July 25.
This was reported by the Navy Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The helicopter was destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile system.
According to the General Staff, as of July 25, Russia has already lost 310 helicopters in battles against Ukraine.
- Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter. It has weapons to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.