General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed 600 Russians and 89 units of enemy equipment over the past day

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks northwest of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, south of Ivanivske and west of Klishchiivka.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces repelled the attack of Russian troops on the outskirts of Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka. The enemy also unsuccessfully advanced on the outskirts of Rivnopillia.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk, consolidating their positions.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck the command post, concentrations of Russian troops and enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders intercepted three enemy Shahed drones.

Last day, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit four command posts, three air defense systems, nine artillery systems and four electronic warfare stations.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 600 soldiers, 12 tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, 30 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 243 220 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.