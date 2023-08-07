Fighters of the 47th Brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter near Robotyne

In the Zaporizhzhia region, near the village of Robotyne, fighters of the 47th brigade shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter. It was "landed" from a portable anti-aircraft complex, said the commander of the "Tavria" troop group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to the General Staff, this is already the 312th downed helicopter of the Russian army.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had tactical success in Robotyn and were securing new positions, but the Russians did not stop trying to advance.