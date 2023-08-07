The Defense Forces have already eliminated more than 250 000 Russian occupiers

As of February 24, 2022, the Russian army lost about 250 240 soldiers, in particular, 540 occupiers of the Defense Forces were eliminated over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 244 tanks (+7), 8 270 armored fighting vehicles (+8) and 4 977 artillery systems (+12).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.