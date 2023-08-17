General Staff: The Ukrainian army had success south of Urozhaine, Donetsk region

In the past day, 20 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers. The Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to achieve success south of the liberated Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian fighters are entrenched at the reached boundaries in Urozhany, fire artillery at the enemy and conduct a counter-battery fight. In the Bakhmut direction, the military is advancing south of Bakhmut.

The Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Avdiivka and Maryinka, suffering losses and using reserves. The defense forces restrained the enemyʼs offensive in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, as well as on the northern flank of Bakhmut.

Without success, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the areas of Senkivka (Kharkiv region) and Bohdanivka (Donetsk region). Heavy fighting continues there.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of Ukraine carried out ten strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and on the anti-aircraft missile complex. Units of missile forces and artillery hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the day, Russia lost a total of 480 invaders, five tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 17 artillery systems, etc.