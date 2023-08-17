The Armed Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter in Zaporizhzhia

On the morning of August 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter.

This was reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade.

An attack helicopter was shot down in the area of the village of Robotyne, in Zaporizhzhia, with one launch of a portable anti-aircraft missile complex.

This is already the eighth Ka-52 shot down by the brigadeʼs fighters. The cost of such a helicopter is about $16 million.