Almost a thousand Ukrainian marines are returning from landing exercises in Britain

Almost a thousand Ukrainian marines are returning to Ukraine after six months of training by specialists of the Royal Marines of Great Britain and army special forces with the support of international partners.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
Royal Marines and special forces of the British Land Forces taught the Ukrainian military to conduct amphibious operations in small boats, in particular to land ashore.
The course included training with NLAW anti-tank systems, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, mortars and reconnaissance drones, as well as destroying obstacles such as "dragonʼs teeth" with explosives.
Each group of Marines underwent a five-week program that developed individual life and survival skills in the field, first aid, close combat skills, physical training and unit action planning in close-to-real-life scenarios. This was the first amphibious training program that Great Britain conducted for Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of 2022, more than 22,000 new recruits of the Armed Forces have received training in Great Britain. They acquired military skills, trench warfare techniques in the city, medical training, etc. Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden support the Interflex program and Marine training along with the UK.
- As of mid-July, Great Britain trained 18,000 Ukrainian volunteer infantrymen under the Op Interflex program.
- Ukrainian ground forces and sailors are being trained in Great Britain. Training of volunteers lasts 120 days. It was planned that 10,000 soldiers would be trained every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain. Australia also joined them.