Almost a thousand Ukrainian marines are returning from landing exercises in Britain

Almost a thousand Ukrainian marines are returning to Ukraine after six months of training by specialists of the Royal Marines of Great Britain and army special forces with the support of international partners.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Royal Marines and special forces of the British Land Forces taught the Ukrainian military to conduct amphibious operations in small boats, in particular to land ashore.

The course included training with NLAW anti-tank systems, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, mortars and reconnaissance drones, as well as destroying obstacles such as "dragonʼs teeth" with explosives.

Each group of Marines underwent a five-week program that developed individual life and survival skills in the field, first aid, close combat skills, physical training and unit action planning in close-to-real-life scenarios. This was the first amphibious training program that Great Britain conducted for Ukraine.