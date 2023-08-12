Anti-aircraft defense has already shot down 14 “Kinzhals”

In total, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have already shot down 14 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. This was announced on August 12 by the spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ignat, in a comment to "Babel".

"Kinzhal" was shot down for the first time on May 4, then on May 16 and June 16, 6 missiles were shot down, and on August 11, another one was shot down. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces also shot down more than 20 Iskanders and S-400s.

Yurii Ignat also said in a comment to "Ukrainian Radio" that the Russians produce almost 100 missiles of various types every month, including "Kinzhals".