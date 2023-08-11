The Air Force: The Russians targeted pilots preparing for F-16 training in the Subcarpathian region

On August 11, Russian forces directed four Kinzhal missiles at the Ivano-Frankivsk region to strike Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 fighter jets. Aimed at the military airfield.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in this way the occupiers wanted to deprive Ukraine of the prospect of further rearmament with the latest Western models of equipment.

"These attacks do not bring them success, four X-47 Kinzhal missiles were spent," noted the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.