The Russians hit Subcarpathia with a “Kinzhal” missile — a child died

On the morning of August 11, the Russian military fired missiles at the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The rocket hit the territory of a private house in the Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died.

This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.

"There are victims, among them a child who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The doctors did everything possible, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the childʼs life," noted Onyshchuk.