The Russians hit Subcarpathia with a “Kinzhal” missile — a child died

On the morning of August 11, the Russian military fired missiles at the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The rocket hit the territory of a private house in the Kolomyia district, where a family with three children lived. An 8-year-old boy died.
This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.
"There are victims, among them a child who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The doctors did everything possible, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the childʼs life," noted Onyshchuk.
- On August 10, at 9:59 a.m., the Air Force reported the launch of "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles in the direction of the Kyiv region, and at 10:01 a.m., repeated launches were recorded. Several explosions rang out in the capital — air defense was working. Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia regions. So far, there was no official information about the results of the air defense and the consequences of the explosions.