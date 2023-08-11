Fragments of Russian rockets fell in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv

Several places where fragments of enemy missiles fell were found in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko.

According to him, in addition to the debris of the rocket that fell on the territory of one of the capitalʼs childrenʼs hospitals, two more crash sites were found in the Obolonsky district.

"On Bohatyrska Street, the roof of a private house was damaged. Also in Obolonsky, a wreck was discovered in an open area in one of the summer cooperatives. There are no casualties," informed the mayor.

Before that, the Air Force warned about Russiaʼs launch of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kyiv region. Air defense forces worked in the region and the capital.