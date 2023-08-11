Russia attacked Ukraine with four “Kinzhal” missiles. One of them was shot down

On the morning of August 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with four Kinzhal missiles. The launches were from the airspace of the Tula and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation.

The rockets entered the airspace of Ukraine from the north, heading towards the airfield in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Air Force shot down one missile within Kyiv region. The rest of the rockets hit near the airfield, civil infrastructure objects were damaged, and one of the rockets hit a residential area, killing a child.