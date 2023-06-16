Russia attacked Ukraine again. The Air Defense shot down six Kinzhals

On the afternoon of June 16, Russia again attacked Ukraine with missiles. Anti-aircraft defense shot down:

six "Kinzhal" missiles;

two "Kaliber" missiles;

two reconnaissance drones.

The Kyiv City Military Administration noted that all of this was shot down in the airspace of Kyiv and the region. The head of the Kyiv Oblast National Police Andriy Nebytov informed that in one of the districts of Kyiv region, fragments of a rocket fell on a residential building, and there were casualties.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv as well. The attack took place during the visit to the capital of the African delegation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian missile attack during the stay of African leaders in the capital of Ukraine is a message to Africa: "Russia only wants war, not peace."