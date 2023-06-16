Germany will provide Ukraine with 64 more guided missiles for Patriot systems

Germany will "immediately" provide Ukraine with 64 more guided missiles for Patriot systems. They should be delivered "without delay".

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the second day of the NATO meeting in Brussels, ntv reports.

This is "a very important sign of continued support for the successful air defense efforts of the Ukrainian armed forces, especially now, in this particular phase of the war," Pistorius noted.

The missiles will be delivered to Ukraine "without delay."

Ukraine currently has two Patriot air defense systems. One from the USA, the other from Germany together with the Netherlands.