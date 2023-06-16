South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kyiv — he will discuss the “peace initiative” with Zelensky

The President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kyiv on his first visit. He plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the "peace initiative".

The President was met by the Special Representative of Ukraine for Africa and the Middle East Maksym Subh and the South African Ambassador to Ukraine Andres Groenewald.

Ramaphosaʼs visit is part of the so-called African peacekeeping mission, which includes the presidents of South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia and the Republic of Congo.

The next day they will all visit St. Petersburg.

French merchant Jean-Yves Olivier acts as a mediator in an African diplomatic mission that wants to help end the Russian-Ukrainian war.