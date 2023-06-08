Next week, the presidents of seven African countries will visit Kyiv and St. Petersburg. On June 16, they will meet with Zelensky, and on June 17 — with Putin.

This was reported by the NGO Brazzaville Foundation, which promotes the trip.

The countries will host the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of the Comoros Islands and the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assumani, the President of the Republic of Congo , Denis Sasso-Nguesso, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, the President of Senegal, Macy Salla, and the President of Zambia , Hakaindi Hichilemu.

French merchant Jean-Yves Olivier acts as a mediator in an African diplomatic mission that wants to help end the Russian-Ukrainian war.