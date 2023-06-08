Next week, the presidents of seven African countries will visit Kyiv and St. Petersburg. On June 16, they will meet with Zelensky, and on June 17 — with Putin.
This was reported by the NGO Brazzaville Foundation, which promotes the trip.
The countries will host the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of the Comoros Islands and the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assumani, the President of the Republic of Congo , Denis Sasso-Nguesso, the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, the President of Senegal, Macy Salla, and the President of Zambia , Hakaindi Hichilemu.
French merchant Jean-Yves Olivier acts as a mediator in an African diplomatic mission that wants to help end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- A delegation of six African leaders plans to hold talks in Kyiv and Moscow to "initiate a peace process". She plans to discuss how to pay Russia for fertilizers that Africa needs under the sanctions, as well as how to facilitate the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine. In addition, the African leaders will touch on the subject of prisoner exchange.
- In mid-May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a "peace initiative" to help end the war in Ukraine. For this, he suggested forming an African delegation and visiting Kyiv and Moscow. The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed that Zelensky welcomed such a peace initiative, is ready to receive African leaders and tell them about his peace formula.
- On May 17, Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced that the "grain agreement" was extended for two months. This will allow agricultural products to be exported from Ukrainian ports in the future. At the same time, Russia continues to demand that the West ease sanctions on Russian food and fertilizers.