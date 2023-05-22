AP: A delegation of African leaders plans to visit Kyiv and Moscow in June

A delegation of six African leaders plans to hold talks in Kyiv and Moscow to "initiate a peace process." They want to come next month.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about this with reference to the international negotiator Jean-Yves Olivier, who is engaged in organizing the negotiations.

According to him, they plan to discuss how to pay Russia for fertilizers that Africa needs under sanctions, as well as how to facilitate the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine. In addition, the African leaders will touch on the subject of prisoner exchange.

Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have allegedly already agreed to receive a delegation from Africa. It will include the leaders of the Republic of South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zambia.