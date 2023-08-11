The Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution on payments to the military. The list of changes

The Cabinet of Ministers published Resolution No. 836 on changing the procedure for paying additional remuneration to servicemen during martial law.
Payments start at 30 000 hryvnias for military personnel carrying out combat or special tasks, and increase to 100 000 hryvnias for those who take direct part in hostilities.
Also, the following are included in the orders to pay an additional reward in the amount of 100 thousand hryvnias:
- wounded being treated;
- captured;
- dead (payment is made for the entire month in which the person died).
For military personnel who carry out operational management of military units and units at a distance, additional payments may amount to 50 000 hryvnias.
The resolution also introduced new types of additional remuneration provided for by the recently adopted law:
- military personnel who hold positions of management and instructor-teaching staff in training military units (training centers, training units) — from 15 000 to 30 000 hryvnias;
- military personnel who, due to injury (contusion, injury or disability), are recognized as limited fit or unfit for military service and are included in the disposition — 20 100 hryvnias;
- conscripts — 6 000 hryvnias;
- cadets of higher military educational institutions and equivalent persons — 2 350 hryvnias.
The changes apply from June 1, 2023.
- From February 1, 2023, Ukraine changed the order of payments to military personnel. They began to depend on the areas of stay, the complexity and specifics of performing combat or special tasks. 100 000 were received by those soldiers who were in the immediate zone of hostilities. 30 000 were received by those who served in a unit included in the Defense Forces or in the reserve of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, were not in the area of hostilities, but were performing combat tasks.
- On April 10, 2023, MPs supported an amendment to draft law No. 8312, which provides for the return of additional payments of 30 000 hryvnias to all military, police and rescue workers until the end of martial law. It is also planned to limit the salaries of top officials to 10 minimum salaries. However, the amendment does not specify where the money for these payments will come from. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called this draft law "unbalanced" because it does not specify sources of financing.
- At the beginning of May, the leadership of the military and law enforcement agencies wrote a letter to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) with a request to postpone the adoption of this draft law. Instead, they are asking to assemble a working group of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the government, and the General Staff, and by the end of May, jointly develop a draft law that will regulate the issue of the remuneration of defenders.
- On June 28, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the second reading and in general the draft law on additional payments to the military.