The Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution on payments to the military. The list of changes

The Cabinet of Ministers published Resolution No. 836 on changing the procedure for paying additional remuneration to servicemen during martial law.

Payments start at 30 000 hryvnias for military personnel carrying out combat or special tasks, and increase to 100 000 hryvnias for those who take direct part in hostilities.

Also, the following are included in the orders to pay an additional reward in the amount of 100 thousand hryvnias:

wounded being treated;

captured;

dead (payment is made for the entire month in which the person died).

For military personnel who carry out operational management of military units and units at a distance, additional payments may amount to 50 000 hryvnias.

The resolution also introduced new types of additional remuneration provided for by the recently adopted law:

military personnel who hold positions of management and instructor-teaching staff in training military units (training centers, training units) — from 15 000 to 30 000 hryvnias;

military personnel who, due to injury (contusion, injury or disability), are recognized as limited fit or unfit for military service and are included in the disposition — 20 100 hryvnias;

conscripts — 6 000 hryvnias;

cadets of higher military educational institutions and equivalent persons — 2 350 hryvnias.

The changes apply from June 1, 2023.