The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on additional payments to the military

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported in the second reading and in general the draft law on additional payments to the military. This document passed the first reading on May 30 of this year.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

As in the first reading, military personnel will be paid an additional monthly remuneration of 30 000-100 000 hryvnias. The supplement is paid on the terms, in the amounts and in the order established by the government.

Surcharges for conscripts were 6 000 UAH per month, and for cadets — 2 350 UAH per month. Also on the terms established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Vacations for military personnel are granted for a period of up to 30 days annually and up to 10 days for family reasons. Cadets will be able to go on vacation for up to 10 days in winter and up to 20 days in summer.

Military personnel who were called up during mobilization will not be allowed to participate in hostilities without a course of basic military training. The minimum period of such preparation is at least one month.

Norms that were not in the first reading:

The wounded, who were declared unfit for military service and placed under the command of the relevant commanders, were given two months of pay for the last position they held, and from the third month until the end of the command, they will be charged an additional payment of UAH 20 100 according to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A one-time payment of 100 000 hryvnias is provided to the families of those who died as a result of injuries.

The seriously wounded who are being treated, the captured and the missing will be given an additional reward of 100 000 hryvnias every month. The minimum threshold of additional payment for instructors will be 15 thousand hryvnias.

Annual leave for conscripts has been increased from 10 to 30 days, and continuous leave for treatment can last no more than 4 months. Conscripts will also be able to transfer to mobilization at will.