Reznikov and Zaluzhnyi ask the parliament to postpone consideration of the draft law on the return of 30 000 military personnel

The Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi appealed to the parliament to postpone the consideration of draft law No. 8312 on the return of additional payments of 30 000 hryvnias to the military.

This was announced on May 2 by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arahamiya.

Instead, they are asking to assemble a working group of representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the government, and the General Staff, and by the end of May, jointly develop a draft law that will regulate the issue of the remuneration of defenders.

The military is against this draft law, because:

it does not resolve issues related to monetary remuneration, in particular, conscripts and cadets;

its text does not take into account the peculiarities of serving in different regions and performing tasks of varying degrees of complexity;

the labor payment system must be fair and provided with budget funding, and not just exist on paper (the draft law did not specify where to get the money to return the payments);

populism in this matter can have extremely negative consequences and cause disappointment.

The letter was signed by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Serhiy Shaptala, the head of the State Border Service Serhiy Deyneko, Commander of the National Guard Yurii Lebid, the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk.