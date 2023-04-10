The Verkhovna Rada supported the return of 30 000 hryvnias to military and police officers

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to return additional payments in the amount of 30 000 hryvnias to the military, police and employees of the State Service for Emergency Situations (rescuers).

The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

277 MPs voted for draft law No. 8312. The surcharges will be valid until the end of the martial law period — regardless of the tasks that the military, police and rescuers perform or the areas where they serve.

One of the authors of the draft law Dmytro Razumkov clarified that the payments are returned due to the salary cap for top officials. The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that it is about reducing salaries for civil servants and management of state-owned enterprises — up to 10 minimum salaries. He added that it will probably be necessary to change the state budget.

"After all, limiting salaries to 10 minsarplats is a very small saving. Even 2% of the planned expenses will not be enough. Let me remind you that we spent UAH 2.7 billion a day on payments to the military," Zheleznyak explained.