The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the new draft law on additional payments to the military

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the draft law on additional payments to the military. Also, it gave only seven days to submit amendments.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

333 MPs voted for the draft law in the first reading. The MP predicts that the document will be finally adopted in June.

"Why as a basis? Well, because in fact there were remarks that the payments to the military themselves are not returned. And there are also discussions about establishing the level of payments," Zheleznyak noted.

The document stipulates that during martial law, Ukrainian military personnel receive additional payments from 30 000 to 100 000 hryvnias in proportion to the time spent on combat missions.

Conscripts will receive an additional 6 000 hryvnias per month. Also, 6 000 hryvnias will be received by military personnel who were injured or injured in the war and are now under the command of the relevant commander during the period of temporary unfitness for military service.

Cadets of higher military educational institutions will additionally receive 2 350 hryvnias per month.

The draft law also regulates leave for military personnel. It states that during the special period, military personnel are entitled to part of their annual leave of 30 days, as well as to leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons of up to 10 days.

In addition, the document states that those mobilized who do not have military service experience must undergo a course of basic military training for at least a month. Such people will not be allowed to engage in military operations without training.