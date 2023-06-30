Zelensky signed the law on additional payments to the military

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 9342 on additional payments to the military. Now, military personnel will once again receive an additional monthly remuneration of 30-100 thousand hryvnias.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The supplement will be paid on the terms, in the amounts and according to the procedure established by the government. At the same time, additional payments to conscripts remained at the level of UAH 6 000 per month, and to cadets at UAH 2 350 per month. Also on the terms established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Law No. 9342 also deals with leave for military personnel: they will be granted for a period of up to 30 days annually and up to 10 days for family reasons. Cadets will be able to go on vacation for up to 10 days in winter and up to 20 days in summer.

At the same time, military personnel called up during mobilization will not be allowed to participate in hostilities without a course of basic military training. The preparation period is at least one month.

Norms that were not in the first reading:

The wounded, who were declared unfit for military service and placed under the command of the relevant commanders, were given two months of pay for the last position they held, and from the third month until the end of the command, they will be charged an additional payment of UAH 20 100 according to the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A one-time payment in the amount of 100 000 hryvnias is provided to the families of those who died as a result of injuries.

The seriously injured receiving treatment, prisoners and missing persons will be given an additional reward of 100 000 hryvnias every month. The minimum threshold of additional payment for instructors will be 15 thousand hryvnias.