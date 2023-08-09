News

Erdogan declared that he wants to restore and expand the “grain agreement”

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is committed to renewing and expanding the "grain agreement". He called on Western countries to help turn this initiative into a basis for a peace agreement.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Erdogan also noted that contacts to restore the agreement in an "expanded" format are continuing. He did not specify what this format entails.