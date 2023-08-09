Erdogan declared that he wants to restore and expand the “grain agreement”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is committed to renewing and expanding the "grain agreement". He called on Western countries to help turn this initiative into a basis for a peace agreement.
Bloomberg writes about it.
Erdogan also noted that contacts to restore the agreement in an "expanded" format are continuing. He did not specify what this format entails.
- On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships and 180 000 tons of grain in nine days.
- Earlier, Reuters wrote that the port of Izmail on the Danube coast was the main target of the drone attack on the night of August 2.
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed with Russian dictator Putin about his visit to Turkey. The date is still unknown. During the phone conversation, Erdogan stressed the importance of the "grain agreement" and the Turkish side will continue to make efforts to extend it.