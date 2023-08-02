Reuters: The port of Izmail on the Danube River was the main target of the drone attack. It was seriously injured

On the night of August 2, the port of Izmail on the Danube coast was seriously damaged by a Russian drone attack.
Reuters writes about it. Agency sources say he was the primary target of the attack.
Odesa authorities previously reported damage to the administrative building, industrial and port infrastructure, an elevator and a granary. There is no information about the victims.
According to analysts, due to the breakdown of the agreement in mid-July, grain exports from Ukraine decreased by 40% for the month.
- On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships and 180,000 tons of grain in nine days.
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed with Russian dictator Putin about his visit to Turkey. The date is still unknown. During the phone conversation, Erdogan stressed the importance of the "grain agreement" and the Turkish side will continue to make efforts to extend it.