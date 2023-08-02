Reuters: The port of Izmail on the Danube River was the main target of the drone attack. It was seriously injured

On the night of August 2, the port of Izmail on the Danube coast was seriously damaged by a Russian drone attack.

Reuters writes about it. Agency sources say he was the primary target of the attack.

Odesa authorities previously reported damage to the administrative building, industrial and port infrastructure, an elevator and a granary. There is no information about the victims.

According to analysts, due to the breakdown of the agreement in mid-July, grain exports from Ukraine decreased by 40% for the month.