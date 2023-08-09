After the attacks on ships in the Black Sea, Russia has problems with the export of grain and the support of troops in Syria

After drone attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea, Russia had problems with grain exports.

As Reuters writes, the cost of transporting Russian wheat has already begun to rise, and in recent days the cost of insurance for ships bound for Russian Black Sea ports, through which 70% of grain is exported from the Russian Federation, has increased.

Also, the risks in the Black Sea increase the cost of freight for the Russian Federation and push it to cooperate with less reliable shipping operators.

British intelligence stated that due to drone attacks, Russiaʼs military supply routes, in particular to Syria, where its troops are based, were "under threat".

They remind us that on August 4, the Russian oil tanker SIG was attacked and disabled near the Kerch Strait. This happened a day after a similar attack on the amphibious assault ship "Olenegorsky Miner" and two days after a "botched attack" on Russian patrol boats, when they were believed to be escorting the Russian container ship Sparta-IV.

According to Naval News and observers, he was carrying weapons from Syria. Because of this, SBU notified its captain Oleksiy Tereshchenko of suspicion in June.