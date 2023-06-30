SBU declared the suspicion to the captain of a Russian civilian vessel that was bringing weapons for Russians from Syria

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the captain of the Russian cargo ship Sparta IV Oleksiy Tereshchenko. He helped transfer military equipment of the Russian troops from Syria to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported in SBU press service.

During the investigation, it was established that from February 25 to March 7, 2023, a cargo ship under the leadership of Tereshchenko illegally transported a consignment of military equipment from the Russian military base in the Syrian port of Tartus to Novorossiysk.

In particular:

two Russian "Pantsir-S1" missile and gun systems;

11 Ural-4320 cars with trailers;

200 unguided rockets for salvo fire systems.

Then this equipment was transferred to the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian army was to use it on the southern front.

Tereshchenko was informed of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, initiation and waging of an aggressive war). He faces up to 15 years in prison. The suspect is currently in Russia.