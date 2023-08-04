A large landing ship is being towed to Novorossiysk. Before that, the naval base was attacked by drones

At dawn on August 4, the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk was attacked by surface drones. The Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that there were two boats, and they were allegedly destroyed by fire from the ships.

The mayor of Novorossiysk, Andriy Kravchenko, reported that the attack was repelled by the crews of the large amphibious assault ship "Olenegorsky Gornyak" and the patrol ship "Suvorovets".

Russian Telegram channels shared photos and videos of the destruction of the drones, but later videos of the sunken ship appeared.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Several Russian Telegram channels reported damage to the amphibious assault ship — presumably the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which was repelling the attack. In the video, it is being towed with one compartment flooded. There are currently no official confirmations of its beating.

The video of the moment of the drone attack on the amphibious ship is already being shared on social networks. Ukrainian media, citing sources, report that the special operation was carried out by the SBU.