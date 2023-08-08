After the summit in Saudi Arabia, China assured Russia that it remains “impartial” regarding the war in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing remains "impartial" about the war in Ukraine.
He stated this in a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov. The conversation took place the day after the summit in Saudi Arabia regarding the peace formula for Ukraine.
Wang Yi emphasized to Lavrov that China and Russia "are trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners."
"On the issue of the ʼUkrainian crisisʼ, China will defend an independent and impartial position, express an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace negotiations and strive to find a political solution to any international multilateral event," Wang Yi noted.
European diplomats reported that China was constructive in the negotiations regarding Ukraine, took an active part and sought to show "that China is not Russia."
- Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries met in Saudi Arabia, in the city of Jeddah, on August 5-6. The meeting was needed so that the West could enlist the support of major countries, many of which maintain neutrality regarding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The summit discussed the peace plan proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, it provides that any negotiations with the Russian Federation can begin only after the return of all occupied lands.
- According to the results of the summit, the roles in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula were determined. Not all points of the formula were agreed, but the dialogue continues. What everyone agrees on is the point about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Problematic is the justice clause, which provides for punishment of the Russian political leadership and compensation for Ukraine.
- After this meeting in Jeddah, Ukraine plans to hold several summits on the Peace Formula, and the final one involves the participation of the Russian Federation.