After the summit in Saudi Arabia, China assured Russia that it remains “impartial” regarding the war in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing remains "impartial" about the war in Ukraine.

He stated this in a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov. The conversation took place the day after the summit in Saudi Arabia regarding the peace formula for Ukraine.

Wang Yi emphasized to Lavrov that China and Russia "are trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners."

"On the issue of the ʼUkrainian crisisʼ, China will defend an independent and impartial position, express an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace negotiations and strive to find a political solution to any international multilateral event," Wang Yi noted.

European diplomats reported that China was constructive in the negotiations regarding Ukraine, took an active part and sought to show "that China is not Russia."