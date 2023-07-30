The presidentʼs office confirmed that negotiations regarding Zelenskyʼs peace plan will be held in Saudi Arabia

The presidentʼs office confirmed information that a meeting regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs peace plan will soon be held in Saudi Arabia.
On July 30, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated this.
In order to implement Zelenskyyʼs peace formula, the Ukrainian side uses a three-phase structure. The first phase is meetings with ambassadors, where each point of the document is discussed in detail. The second is meetings of national security advisers, where they are looking for optimal formulations and ways to implement the plan. The third phase is a constituent global summit at the level of state leaders, which could take place before the end of the year.
According to Yermak, each point of Zelenskyyʼs peace formula is discussed in an individual and group format with representatives of more than 50 countries of the world almost every week.
- July 29 American newspaperThe Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported on these negotiations regarding the peace plan. According to her, they are scheduled for August 5-6 in the city of Jeddah between the West, Ukraine and key developing countries. The participants include 30 countries: officials from Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Zambia and other countries will arrive. Britain, South Africa, Poland and the EU have confirmed their participation. The meeting is needed so that the West can enlist the support of major countries, many of which are neutral regarding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In particular, this meeting should convince China to join efforts to end the war.