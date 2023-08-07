Yermak: Several summits are planned regarding the Ukrainian peace formula. The final involves the participation of the Russian Federation

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, said that after the meeting in Jeddah, Ukraine plans to hold several summits regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs peace formula.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Yevropeiska Pravda".

According to Yermak, the first summit will be constitutive — at it, the Ukrainian peace formula should be approved as a basis. After that, there will be several summits for each of the points of the peace formula, where the ways of their implementation will be determined. The final summit is supposed to record the end of the war.

"We did not discuss any terms of possible negotiations with Russia in Jeddah. But at the end of the war, it will be necessary to involve Russia," said the head of the Presidentʼs Office.

He emphasized that this is impossible without the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

What is the Ukrainian peace formula from President Zelenskyi

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula in a speech to the participants of the G20 Summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:

radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;

food security, including the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;

energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;

release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;

restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelenskyi, is "non-negotiable";

withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;

justice and fairness, including the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes;

prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;

preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;

confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.

The meeting in Saudi Arabia was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, North and South America, as well as UN officials. They considered Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs peace plan. In particular, it provides that any negotiations with the Russian Federation can begin only after the return of all occupied lands.

On August 6, the Presidentʼs Office reported that the participating countries of the meeting in Jeddah determined their roles in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.