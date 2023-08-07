Financial Times: China was constructive and active at the summit on Ukraine in Jeddah

At the summit on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, China made it clear that it is ready to participate in further international negotiations on the settlement of the war.

This is reported by the Financial Times (FT) with reference to European officials who spoke about Chinaʼs "constructive participation in the forum."

The negotiations were devoted to the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine. Beijingʼs presence at the event became the center of attention of the summit participants. One European diplomat said that China "appeared constructive" and "wanted to show that it is not Russia". "The presence of China shows that Russia is becoming more and more isolated," the source noted.

Another European official said China was "actively involved and positive about the idea of a third meeting at this level."

Western countries and Ukraine hoped the summit would help isolate Russia and win support for Kyiv among developing countries that have yet to declare their stance on the invasion. Another European diplomat said there was broad general support among all delegates that respect for Ukraineʼs territorial integrity and sovereignty should be at the heart of any peace settlement.

One European official said that a decision on a meeting with the participation of the heads of state has not yet been made, but it could take place before the end of the year.