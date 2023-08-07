Head of the Presidentʼs Office: At the meeting in Jeddah, not all points of the Ukrainian peace formula were agreed upon, but the dialogue continues

At the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, not all points of the peace formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi were agreed by the participating states, but the dialogue on controversial issues continues.

This was stated by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, the correspondent of "European Pravda" reports.

"If all the countries had already said: "Yes, we agree with everything", then we would have hosted the peace summit by the end of the month. There are points on which there are no objections at all, and there are those on which the dialogue continues," said the head of the OP.

What everyone agrees on is the point about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. According to Yermak, there can be no compromises on this issue, and many countries have emphasized this. Problematic is the justice clause, which provides for the punishment of the Russian political leadership and compensation for Ukraine.

Yermak explained that some countries, such as representatives of the Global South, need to be explained how the above-mentioned point will be implemented. In general, they are not against it, but they want to see the mechanism.

The meeting in Jeddah took place on August 6. It was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, North and South America, as well as UN officials. They considered Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs peace plan. In particular, it provides that any negotiations with the Russian Federation can begin only after the return of all occupied lands.

At the meeting, the countries defined their roles in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and reached an understanding regarding respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as that the supremacy of the UN Charter should be the basis of any peace agreement.

On August 7, Andriy Yermak said that after the meeting in Jeddah, Ukraine plans to hold several summits on the peace formula. The first summit will be constitutive — at it, the peace formula should be approved as a basis. After that, there will be several summits for each of the points, where the ways of their implementation will be determined. The final summit is supposed to record the end of the war. The final involves the participation of the Russian Federation, but on the condition that there will be no occupying troops in Ukraine.