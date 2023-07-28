WSJ: Putin ignores Erdoğanʼs plea to negotiate “grain deal”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ignored Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğanʼs request to negotiate a return to the "grain agreement".

This was reported by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to diplomats.

Erdoğan has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he plans to speak with Putin to revive the deal, but no phone conversation has yet taken place, diplomats noted. According to them, Turkish officials continue to press the issue through various channels in the Kremlin.