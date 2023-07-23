Secretary General of the Alliance convenes the “Ukraine-NATO” Council at Kyivʼs request

At the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convenes a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council due to the termination of the "grain agreement" by Russia.

The agency dpa writes about it and DW reports on it.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu noted that the parties will meet at the level of ambassadors for "consultations on the latest developments and discussion of the transportation of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea."

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to urgently convene the Ukraine-NATO Council due to Russiaʼs aggressive steps in the Black Sea.