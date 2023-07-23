Secretary General of the Alliance convenes the “Ukraine-NATO” Council at Kyivʼs request

At the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convenes a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council due to the termination of the "grain agreement" by Russia.
The agency dpa writes about it and DW reports on it.
NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu noted that the parties will meet at the level of ambassadors for "consultations on the latest developments and discussion of the transportation of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea."
The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to urgently convene the Ukraine-NATO Council due to Russiaʼs aggressive steps in the Black Sea.
- On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals.
- On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that starting July 20, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as "potential carriers of military cargo."
- Since July 21, Ukraine has considered all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports as targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these vessels will be considered as "carrying a cargo of military purpose with all the corresponding risks." At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea.