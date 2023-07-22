Zelensky initiated the convening of the Ukraine-NATO Council because of Russiaʼs actions in the Black Sea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding Russiaʼs aggressive actions in the Black Sea and asks him to urgently convene the Ukraine-NATO Council, launched on July 11 at the Alliance summit in Vilnius.
He told about this in a video message.
Today, Zelenskyi and Stoltenberg had a telephone conversation.
"We talked about the current security situation, in particular, Russiaʼs aggressive steps in the Black Sea. Any destabilization in this region or disruption of our export routes will mean problems with corresponding consequences for everyone in the world. The price crisis is the least possible consequence," Zelenskyy said.
He added that they discussed joint steps to unblock the "grain" corridor.
"In our cooperation, we have moved to a new, higher level — the level of the Ukraine-NATO Council. And this mechanism can work. I turned to Jens with a proposal to urgently convene such a council for appropriate crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in a few days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea," the president said.
- On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals.
- On July 19, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that starting July 20, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered "potential carriers of military cargo."
- Since July 21, Ukraine has considered all vessels bound for Russian or occupied ports as targets. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned that these vessels will be considered as "carrying a cargo of military purpose with all the corresponding risks." At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks partners to act as guarantors of safe shipping in the Black Sea.