Zelensky initiated the convening of the Ukraine-NATO Council because of Russiaʼs actions in the Black Sea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding Russiaʼs aggressive actions in the Black Sea and asks him to urgently convene the Ukraine-NATO Council, launched on July 11 at the Alliance summit in Vilnius.

He told about this in a video message.

Today, Zelenskyi and Stoltenberg had a telephone conversation.

"We talked about the current security situation, in particular, Russiaʼs aggressive steps in the Black Sea. Any destabilization in this region or disruption of our export routes will mean problems with corresponding consequences for everyone in the world. The price crisis is the least possible consequence," Zelenskyy said.

He added that they discussed joint steps to unblock the "grain" corridor.

"In our cooperation, we have moved to a new, higher level — the level of the Ukraine-NATO Council. And this mechanism can work. I turned to Jens with a proposal to urgently convene such a council for appropriate crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in a few days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea," the president said.