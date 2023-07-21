The Ministry of Defense: Ukraine has 28 drone models of its own production in service. Another 10 models are under development

From February 22, 2022, the Ministry of Defense adopted 28 models of Ukrainian-made drones.

This is reported in the press service of the department.

Among them, there are nine models of kamikaze drones, including three of the aircraft type, as well as six FPV drones. The total number of drones transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the scope of procurement by the Ministry of Defense is several thousand units.

In the fall of 2022, the Ministry of Defense simplified procedures for inventors and manufacturers of drones, so the period for commissioning new weapons and equipment was reduced from approximately two years to 3-5 weeks.

The agency concluded contracts with a number of Ukrainian companies for the serial production of 10 models of drones of various types, but their names and volumes are not disclosed for security reasons.

As of July 20, 2023, the Ministry of Defense received two proposals from enterprises that were part of the former concern "Ukroboronprom" (now "Ukrainian Defense Industry"). In particular, in 2023, a state contract for the purchase of a reconnaissance drone was concluded with the enterprise of the concern.

The tests of the only Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone have also been completed. The procedure for admission to operation is ongoing. After its completion, a decision will be made regarding its purchase for the Armed Forces.