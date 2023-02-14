The government simplified the import of drones and components

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that will maximally speed up and simplify the importation of goods of military purpose and dual use into the territory of Ukraine, in particular, UAVs and components.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Simply put, no more documents from the export control service or other authorities to import drones, etc. And the above-mentioned act is only the first among a series that is being developed. We will inform about these steps publicly," Fedorov noted.

The Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko told that the list includes the following goods:

UAVs, their components, control devices;

robots, robot controllers specially designed for military use;

fire control equipment;

cameras, night and television vision devices, optical sights for weapons;

means of communication, Data Link, mufflers, removable clips;

parachutes and paragliders, demining means;

anti-radio equipment or anti-radio equipment (including anti-drone guns);

field generators "specially designed" or "modified" for military use;

military software;

specialized equipment for military training or for simulating military scenarios;

technologies for the development, production, and repair of military products.

Also, the governmentʼs resolution makes it possible to obtain, if necessary, an international import certificate or other guarantee document for the specified group of goods from the State Export Control Service.

At the same time, export service authorization is still required for the import of lethal military goods.