The President signed the law on duty-free import of UAVs, thermal imagers and night vision devices

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Laws No. 8360 and No. 8361 on the abolition of customs duties and VAT on the import of drones, thermal imagers, night vision devices and other devices into Ukraine.

Laws enter into force on the day following their publication.

The import of copters, thermal imagers, collimators, and night vision devices was exempted from customs duties. At the request of volunteer organizations, walkie-talkies were also added.

Such measures are temporary for the period of martial law in Ukraine, but no longer than until January 1, 2024.

At the same time, the specified benefits will not be applied to goods originating from a country recognized by the occupying state and/or the aggressor state, and imported from the territory of the occupying state or from the occupied territory of Ukraine.